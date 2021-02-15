Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,073 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $13,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after buying an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 28.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 38.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 13.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 36.2% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $63.93 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.02.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

