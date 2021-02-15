Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.39-2.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,459. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.89%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

