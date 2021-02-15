Ouroboros (OURO) Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. Ouroboros has a market capitalization of $118,927.65 and approximately $3,057.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ouroboros coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded up 22.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00057840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.81 or 0.00264015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00087809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00076424 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00089544 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.93 or 0.00419676 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00179763 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ouroboros Coin Trading

Ouroboros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using U.S. dollars.

