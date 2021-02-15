Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Short Interest Update

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the January 14th total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSTK. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $1,395,083.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,545,483.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $3,265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,900 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,067 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,647 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Overstock.com by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

OSTK stock opened at $106.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.90.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.