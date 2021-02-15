Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Short Interest Update

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the January 14th total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSTK. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.
In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $1,395,083.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,545,483.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $3,265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,900 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,067 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,647 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
OSTK stock opened at $106.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.90.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
