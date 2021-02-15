PAC Global Price Up 22.9% Over Last Week (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $20.63 million and approximately $90,239.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00023211 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008969 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 69.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,074,420,702 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.