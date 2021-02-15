PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Holdings Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of PagerDuty worth $13,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 5,125.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $56.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.46 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $57.56.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $880,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $2,934,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 774,762 shares of company stock worth $35,354,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

