Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 2.7% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.76.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $395.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,941. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $397.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $365.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total value of $417,341.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,140,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $3,526,680.00. Insiders sold a total of 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,692,035 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

