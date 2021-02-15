Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. On average, analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE PANW opened at $395.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $397.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of -127.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $365.05 and its 200 day moving average is $289.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.76.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at $25,766,809.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,692,035. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.