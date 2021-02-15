Panacea Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PANA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Panacea Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PANA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the January 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Panacea Acquisition stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.84. Panacea Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Panacea Acquisition by 1,101.6% during the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 300,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 275,400 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $8,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

Panacea Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

