PancakeSwap (CAKE) 1-Day Volume Hits $59.40 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 53.1% higher against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $783.36 million and $59.40 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.82 or 0.00013887 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00057602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.78 or 0.00266462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00087886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00076138 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00089789 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.11 or 0.00432168 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00181529 BTC.

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 185,191,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,931,655 tokens. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

PancakeSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

