PancakeSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $788.57 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $788.57 million and $95.04 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 97.2% against the dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for about $6.64 or 0.00013886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00059207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00275213 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00089140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00089694 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00094377 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.24 or 0.00401885 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00189194 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 184,650,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,716,548 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.