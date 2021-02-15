Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) (LON:PANR) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) (LON:PANR)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 89 ($1.16) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 106.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of PANR stock opened at GBX 43 ($0.56) on Monday. Pantheon Resources Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 6.52 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 48.58 ($0.63). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of £254.03 million and a P/E ratio of -12.62.

About Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

