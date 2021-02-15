Pantos 24-Hour Volume Reaches $65,519.00 (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, Pantos has traded up 31.6% against the dollar. One Pantos token can now be bought for $0.0571 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pantos has a market cap of $1.75 million and $65,519.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00059229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00270323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00088781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00079163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00091934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.62 or 0.00441924 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00183708 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,584,706 tokens. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io

Buying and Selling Pantos

Pantos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

