Parachute Achieves Market Cap of $7.90 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and $362,946.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Parachute has traded up 116% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,634,517 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

Parachute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

