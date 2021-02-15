Parachute Market Cap Reaches $9.65 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $9.65 million and $393,447.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 132.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00042144 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005253 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,634,517 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

Parachute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.