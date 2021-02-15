Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

Shares of PH stock opened at $276.24 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $293.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.20 and its 200-day moving average is $238.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

In other news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

