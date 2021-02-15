Parkgene (GENE) One Day Volume Hits $36.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Parkgene has a market cap of $471,617.38 and approximately $36.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00066176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $461.81 or 0.00936611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00052703 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.82 or 0.05205855 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00024800 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00017546 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00035131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

