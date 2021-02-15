Parsec Financial Management Inc. Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $438.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.