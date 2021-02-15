PARSIQ Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $137.08 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00082458 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010374 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,412,187 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

