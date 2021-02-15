PARSIQ Price Tops $1.28 on Major Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for $1.28 or 0.00002591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $138.49 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00080088 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010217 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,412,187 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

