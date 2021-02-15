Particl (PART) Price Tops $1.39 on Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 32.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. Particl has a market capitalization of $13.49 million and $72,282.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Particl has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00013444 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,764,101 coins and its circulating supply is 9,728,435 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.