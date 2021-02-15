Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 408,600 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the January 14th total of 608,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.1 days.

Shares of Pason Systems stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $6.56. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

PSYTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

