Patientory (PTOY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.63 Million

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Patientory token can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Patientory has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $12,540.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Patientory has traded up 58.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00070436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.55 or 0.00995028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007434 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.82 or 0.05199130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00025512 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00018807 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00034522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

Buying and Selling Patientory

