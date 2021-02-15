Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) vs. Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Financial Survey

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) and Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Patrick Industries and Iochpe-Maxion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patrick Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75 Iochpe-Maxion 0 1 0 0 2.00

Patrick Industries currently has a consensus target price of $73.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.96%. Given Patrick Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than Iochpe-Maxion.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Patrick Industries and Iochpe-Maxion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patrick Industries $2.34 billion 0.79 $89.57 million $3.85 20.52 Iochpe-Maxion $2.54 billion 0.23 $85.51 million $0.14 9.29

Patrick Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iochpe-Maxion. Iochpe-Maxion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patrick Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Patrick Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Iochpe-Maxion pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Patrick Industries pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iochpe-Maxion pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Iochpe-Maxion is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iochpe-Maxion has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Patrick Industries and Iochpe-Maxion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patrick Industries 3.50% 15.75% 5.23% Iochpe-Maxion -3.28% -6.29% -2.29%

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Iochpe-Maxion on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moldings; interior passage doors; slide-out trim and fascia products; thermoformed shower surrounds; specialty bath and closet building products; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and components; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum fuel tanks; boat covers, towers, tops, and frames; CNC molds and composite parts; and slotwall panels and components. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics, audio systems components, appliances, wiring products, electrical and plumbing products, cement siding products, raw and processed lumber, fiber reinforced polyester products, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring products, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lighting products, and other products. This segment also offers transportation and logistics services. It offers its products through a network of manufacturing and distribution centers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana.

About Iochpe-Maxion

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles. It also provides heavy structural components, including frames, sidebars, and crossbars; and metal stampings for commercial vehicles, as well as agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles. In addition, the company offers light structural and automotive components, such as metal stampings for passenger vehicles, brake levers, pedal sets, welded assemblies, structural parts, and other automotive components. Further, it produces freight cars, railway wheels, and castings, as well as industrial castings. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cruzeiro, Brazil.

