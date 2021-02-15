Patron Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,687.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. Patron has a market capitalization of $937,961.52 and $8,687.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Patron has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00070288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.05 or 0.01012865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00053904 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.80 or 0.05176397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00018625 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00024899 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00036000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

