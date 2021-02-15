Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 65,733 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,733 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 7.0% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 32,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 54,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $57.80 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $57.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

