PAX Gold Hits Market Cap of $125.90 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 1% lower against the dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $125.90 million and $6.31 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $1,837.53 or 0.03732897 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00066327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $460.37 or 0.00935236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00052385 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.67 or 0.05222269 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00024681 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00017557 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00034939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAXG is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 68,513 coins. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

