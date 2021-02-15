PAXEX Market Capitalization Achieves $8,522.50 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 54.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $8,522.50 and $19.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded 62.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $488.77 or 0.01007745 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000048 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

