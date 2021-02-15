Paxos Standard Market Cap Reaches $676.48 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC on popular exchanges. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $676.48 million and approximately $208.80 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00170973 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 675,099,791 coins. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.