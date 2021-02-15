Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $12,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $412.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.32. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.39.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total value of $430,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,520 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

