PayPie Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,451.00 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, PayPie has traded up 65% against the dollar. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $4,451.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie token can now be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00067070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.05 or 0.00967199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00053185 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.98 or 0.05126586 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018188 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00036011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

About PayPie

PPP is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

