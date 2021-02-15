Paytomat (PTI) Reaches Market Cap of $280,264.25

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $280,264.25 and approximately $44,180.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paytomat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Paytomat has traded up 273.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.87 or 0.00269823 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00088720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00077981 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00092399 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.58 or 0.00440361 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00183846 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

Paytomat can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

