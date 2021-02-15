PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will announce sales of $21.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.40 million to $21.90 million. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $18.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $82.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $83.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $82.15 million, with estimates ranging from $79.60 million to $84.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of PCB opened at $13.28 on Monday. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $204.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

In other news, CEO Henry Kim acquired 3,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Also, Director Sang Young Lee bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,531 shares of company stock worth $429,665 in the last 90 days. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.