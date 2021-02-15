PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the January 14th total of 76,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other PCB Bancorp news, CEO Henry Kim purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Also, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,531 shares of company stock worth $429,665 in the last ninety days. 20.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $204.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.