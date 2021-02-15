Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Short Interest Down 31.5% in January

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the January 14th total of 6,910,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTU. B. Riley raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $35,186.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,306.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $63,744 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,960 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 190,221 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 366.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,456 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 481,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 162,404 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,286 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 97,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 323,645 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTU stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.22. 191,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,855. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $412.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The firm had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.82 million. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

