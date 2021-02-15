PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Hits $0.27

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $27.16 million and approximately $383,127.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00067310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.23 or 0.00956811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00050286 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.23 or 0.05190791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00025037 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00018321 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00035787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 493,741,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,870,736 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

PEAKDEFI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

