Peerplays (PPY) Market Cap Achieves $931,763.44

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Peerplays has a total market cap of $931,763.44 and approximately $44,510.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Peerplays

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

