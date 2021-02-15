Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 104.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,704 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $140,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $767,555.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 542,981 shares of company stock valued at $73,279,877. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $154.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.03 and its 200 day moving average is $114.17. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,209.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.55.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

