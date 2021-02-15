Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 181.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pembina Pipeline.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $27.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,031,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,687,000 after buying an additional 1,996,191 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,563,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,649 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,386,000 after acquiring an additional 722,470 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,090,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,273,000 after purchasing an additional 499,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,780,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 468,004 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.