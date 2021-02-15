PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Short Interest Down 28.7% in January

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 271,700 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the January 14th total of 380,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 673,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNNT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 9,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,420.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,568.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 84.5% in the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 119,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 18.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $372.10 million, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.