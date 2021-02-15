Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on PAG. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $66.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.87. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.