Peony Price Hits $0.13 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 41.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Peony has a market cap of $882,521.43 and $22,317.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded up 416.2% against the US dollar. One Peony token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00042365 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,651,890 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

