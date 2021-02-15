pEOS Trading 15.5% Higher This Week (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. pEOS has a market cap of $673,007.95 and $6,749.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00060086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.63 or 0.00273003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00084106 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00090986 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00093853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $205.29 or 0.00422573 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00186126 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

pEOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.