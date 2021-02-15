PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $106,810.42 and $229.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008990 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001591 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001876 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00131176 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,906,592 coins and its circulating supply is 43,658,087 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.