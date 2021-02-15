PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for PepsiCo in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy anticipates that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $133.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 68,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

