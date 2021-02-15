PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is North American Management Corp’s 7th Largest Position

North American Management Corp decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 3.3% of North American Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. North American Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PEP traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

