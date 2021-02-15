PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PEP stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.87. 449,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,886,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.78 and its 200-day moving average is $140.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

