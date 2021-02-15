Perion Network Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) – Taglich Brothers lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Perion Network in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Perion Network’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

PERI opened at $22.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $618.87 million, a PE ratio of 85.00, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Perion Network by 302.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at $151,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

