PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2,830.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 173,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 167,100 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,450,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 478.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock worth $2,496,960. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $150.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.80. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

