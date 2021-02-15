Perlin Price Up 45.4% This Week (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Perlin has a market capitalization of $37.64 million and $9.51 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0779 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Perlin has traded 45.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Perlin Profile

Perlin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 coins. Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Buying and Selling Perlin

